Winter storm warning, wind advisory issued for Saturday

IDAHO FALLS — Be ready for wintry weather conditions Saturday.

Snow and gusting winds are expected to hit the higher elevation areas of eastern Idaho around 6 a.m. and are expected to last through Sunday till noon. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning area along the Idaho/Wyoming state line, and a wind advisory is in effect for the valleys.

The winter storm is expected to impact the following communities: Island Park, Driggs, parts of Rexburg and St. Anthony, Palisades, parts of Blackfoot, Soda Springs and parts of Preston.

Snow is expected to reach 3 to 7 inches but may reach as high as a foot in some areas, with winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Travelers should be cautious if using the Ashton Hill on U.S. Highway 20 north to the Idaho/Montana border.

The wind advisory encompasses Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot and Pocatello, as well as Arco, Craters of the Moon and Shoshone. Expect winds up between 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph until 6 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, winds are expected to get up to 30 to 40 mph with 50 mph gusts between noon to 9 p.m.

