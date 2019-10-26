Zoo Idaho inviting you to celebrate Halloween during Zoo Boo Saturday

The following is a news release from Zoo Idaho.

POCATELLO – A scary-good time is on the schedule for Zoo Idaho.

The zoo’s annual “Zoo Boo” Halloween themed event is scheduled for Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are invited to come dressed in their costume and trick-or-treat around Zoo Idaho. Roughly 30 vendors will be passing out candy, and the planned activities include a photo booth, Halloween Dance program, face painting, costume contests, and more.

“Zoo Boo is a great opportunity to see the animals engaging in some fun fall enrichment while you trick or treat,” said Rachael Shearouse, Education Curator at Zoo Idaho. “This year Zoo Boo will feature decorations painted by Mr. Daniels’ art class at New Horizon Center, free coffee from Leapknot Coffee Roasters, and tons of fun activities. We will also have some great food options for purchase from Thanks A Brunch 2 and The Sand Trap.”

Admission to Zoo Boo is $4 for ages 3 to 11, $6 for ages 12 to 59, and $4.50 for ages 60 and up. Two and under are free. Zoo Idaho Zoological Society members can get in for free as well.

Visit the zoo’s website for more information.