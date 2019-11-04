4 tips from Chef Jeff for the perfect Thanksgiving turkey
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff
Published at
Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with four tips to give you the perfect Thanksgiving turkey.
Turkey Tips
- Completely thaw the turkey before cooking for even cooking. The best way is in the fridge. This can take 4-7 days, so plan ahead. For a quick thaw, place under cold, continuously running water, for about 2 hours. Never thaw at room temperature.
- Brine the turkey. Brining is the best way to introduce flavor deep into the meat. A basic brine is 2 gallons of water, 2 cups kosher salt, 1 cup sugar. This should be done overnight in the fridge, and remember to rinse the brine off and re-season the turkey before roasting.
- Use a digital thermometer. Place thermometer in the thickest part of the breast, not touching the bone, while roasting. Roast to 155 degrees. The turkey will reach 165 as it rests.
- Rest the turkey 30 minutes before slicing. This is important for a juicy finished product.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.