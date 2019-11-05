Blackfoot announces fall leaf pick-up

The following is a news release from the city of Blackfoot.

BLACKFOOT — Starting Wednesday, Blackfoot residents will be able to contact City Hall to request complimentary leaf pick-up at their business or home address.

Individuals are asked to bag the leaves and place them curbside to facilitate pick-up, that will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Branches or other debris should not be placed with the bagged leaves.

The Streets Department will continue to provide this service, weather and time permitting, as leaves continue to accumulate and weather conditions warrant.

To schedule a pickup call (208) 785-8600, extension 0.