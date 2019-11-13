Blackfoot High School closure rescheduled for Friday

BLACKFOOT – The closure at Blackfoot High School has been rescheduled to Friday.

Blackfoot School District 55 posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that classes would be canceled Thursday because of plans to repair a leak in the main water line.

District spokesperson Ronna Park tells EastIdahoNews.com the repairs have now been rescheduled to Friday.

“The city has rescheduled their repairs, so school is now back on for Thursday and closed on Friday,” Park says.

District administrators say they are sorry for any inconvenience in changing the plan and appreciate the mayor and city water department for adjusting their schedule to better accommodate the students.

“It will be better for the educational process for the high school to be closed on Friday as this trimester nears an end. We appreciate the Mayor and City Water Department for making this change in schedule to accommodate the students, staff and patrons of Blackfoot High School,” they write on Facebook.

Blackfoot High School is the only school in the district impacted by the closure.