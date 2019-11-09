CBS News program to feature ‘The Twisted Case of Angie Dodge’ tonight

IDAHO FALLS — CBS News is taking a closer look at the murder of Angie Dodge during its Saturday night episode of “48 Hours.”

The program, titled “The Twisted Case of Angie Dodge,” features correspondent Anne-Marie Green with “the latest news in the hunt for Angie’s killer, which led law enforcement on a circuitous trail through a genealogy database.”

Producers interviewed a man living in Jackson, Mississippi, named Michael Usry Sr. He shared 34 out of 35 DNA markers with Angie’s killer and the match was so close that in 2014, detectives were sure they had found the correct family tree.

Investigators began studying the other men in Usry’s family and came across his son, also named Michael, who appeared to have Facebook friends living near Idaho Falls.

Michael Usry Jr. was living with his wife in New Orleans when detectives showed up at his doorstep and asked him to go to police headquarters with them for questioning. It turned out that Usry had once traveled through Idaho Falls. Detectives took a swab of Usry’s DNA and awaited the results. A month later, the results showed that he was not a match, but Angie’s mother, Carol Dodge, never stopped believing that her daughter’s killer was a member of the Usry family.

The episode will detail how police were eventually led to Brian L. Dripps, the man charged with Angie’s rape and murder. He is currently being held in the Bonneville County Jail awaiting trial in 2021.

“48 Hours” airs Saturday at 9 p.m. on KIDK Channel 3. Watch a preview of the show in the video player above.