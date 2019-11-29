Child rushed to hospital after falling into hotel pool

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters rushed a young boy to the hospital after he fell into a hotel pool in Idaho Falls Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Snake River Landing shortly after 11 a.m. A 4-year-old boy had to be pulled from the water, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. She said call logs indicate the boy fell into the pool.

Hammon said an ambulance took the boy in critical condition to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

An ambulance, battalion chief and fire engine responded to the hotel. The Idaho Falls Police Department also responded to the call.

Hilton Hotels did not respond to a request for comment.