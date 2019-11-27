Deputies remind residents to lock doors after recent burglaries

AMMON — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their homes and vehicles this holiday season.

Deputies are investigating several attempted burglaries in various Ammon neighborhoods. Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said at least two suspects dressed in blue winter clothing were checking vehicle and residential doors and taking various items from those that were unlocked. He said the burglars got away with cash, some bank cards, and some electronic devices.

Despite the cold weather, Lovell said activity like this is common, especially during busy holiday weekends when people travel away from their residences and have valuables in their vehicles from shopping. The biggest deterrent for this type of activity is making sure vehicles, doors, and windows are locked at all times.

Utilizing yard lighting to illuminate the areas of your property can prevent a burglar from attempting to make a concealed entrance into your garage, house or vehicle. It’s also good practice to keep valuables and merchandise out of view or hidden in the trunk or other difficult to reach areas of a vehicle or building. Security systems like video doorbells, cameras, and alarms are also a deterrent and should be checked and tested on a regular basis, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies also encourage neighbors to talk to each other and communicate about what they are seeing. Lovell also says residents should report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

In Bonneville County you can report criminal or suspicious activity by calling dispatch at (208) 529-1200, or for emergencies by dialing 911. If you have information or knowledge of criminal activity, you can always contact dispatch to speak with a deputy or report anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling (208) 522-19183, or online at www.ifcrime.org.