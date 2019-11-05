Everything you need to know for election day

Election day is here.

Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. There are contested city council and mayoral races, as well as school board elections throughout eastern Idaho.

To find a complete list of everyone running for mayor or city council in eastern Idaho, click here.

For a look at all of the school board elections in eastern Idaho, click here.

Click here to find your polling location.

Here are some of the bigger races to watch out for in eastern Idaho today:

Bonneville County

Idaho Falls

City councilman Tom Hally is up for reelection. He is being challenged by Stephanie Lucas. Read about the two candidates here.

Council members John Radford and Michelle Ziel-Dingman are also both up for reelection. The two candidates are running unopposed.

Idaho Falls School District 91 has two contested elections for the school board. Zone 3: Lara Hill (incumbent) and Jim De Angelis. Zone 4: G. Larry Haws (incumbent), Elizabeth Cogliati and Jacob Johnson.

Ammon

Ammon City Council President Brian Powell recently announced that he would not seek reelection in Seat 5. D. Ray Ellis, Josh Wheeler and Debra W. Clapp are all contending for the seat. Read about the three candidates here.

Swan Valley

Swan Valley voters will decide on a five year, $500,000 plant facilities levy. The rural Bonneville County elementary district says its top priority is an upgraded heating system. The district also hopes to replace a school bus and finish upgrades recommended by the state’s Office of School Safety and Security. The plant facilities levy needs a 55 percent supermajority to pass. In May, a larger, $2.1 million proposal received only 15 percent support.

Swan Valley School District 92 has one contested school board election. Jessica Poole (incumbent) and David D. McClure (write-in) are running for Zone 1.

Bingham

Voters in the Blackfoot, Snake River and Firth school districts will vote on whether or not to create a new taxing district. read about the Bingham County Recreational District here.

Blackfoot

Two people are running for Zone 2 of the Blackfoot School District 55 school board, Carlos Mercado (incumbent) and Karen Clark Driscoll.

Two people are running for Zone 2 of the Firth School District 59 school board, Brian Esplin (incumbent) and Robyn S. Mitchell.

Madison County

Rexburg

Current mayor Jerry Merrill is up for reelection. He is being challenged by Travis Brown. Read about the candidates here.

The Rexburg City Council has three seats up for election and four candidates. Two-term City Councilman Jordan Busby is up for re-election. Tisha Flora is completing her first term and is seeking re-election as well. Newcomers Robert Chambers and Bryanna Johnson will also be on the ballot. Council President Sally Smith is not seeking re-election. Read about the candidates here.

Sugar City

Mayor David Ogden is up for reelection and is being challenged by Steven Adams. Timothy Frogue was also a contender but has officially dropped out of the race. Read about Ogden and Adams here.

Jefferson County

Menan residents will be able to weigh-in on a proposed two-year $40,000 levy for road repairs. Voters will decide whether they are in favor of or against increasing the levy. Read more about the levy here.

Fremont County

The Fremont County Ambulance District is seeking a $410,000 per year permanent levy to fund its operations. Learn more about the levy here.

St. Anthony

Seven candidates are running for St. Anthony City Council.

Current St. Anthony City Councilmen Rick Hill, Jerry Browning and Tom Erickson’s four-year terms are up. Hill is the only one out of the three who has chosen to run for re-election. David Kynoch, Les Fadness, John Sanders, Ryder Evan Robison, Wendy Sykes and Russel Rubert are running for the three seats.

Read more about the candidates here.

Island Park

Island Park Mayor Tom Jewell is not seeking reelection this year. Former Ammon Mayor Bruce Ard and Island Park City Councilman Mike Bogden are running to take his place. Read more about the candidates here.

Lemhi County

Lemhi County voters will vote on a ballot measure to join the College of Eastern Idaho’s district. Learn more about the proposal here.

Aleta M. Ries and Christopher Staley are running for the South Lemhi School District 292 Zone 4 school board seat.

Bannock County

The Pocatello-Chubbuck Joint School District 25 has two contested school board elections. James Facer and Eric Lee Stewart are running for Zone 3. Paul Vitale (incumbent), Oliver Ormsby Ahmu and Idaho Lorax Carta are running for Zone 4.

Pocatello

A total of 12 candidates are running for Pocatello City Council. Incumbent Jim Johnston is running for reelection for seat one and Roger Bray is running for reelection for seat three. Beena Mannan announced she would not seek reelection for seat two. Including Johnston, four people are running for seat one. Three people are running for seat two and six people are running for seat three, including Bray.

Read more about the candidates here.