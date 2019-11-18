First Learn-To-Ride kindergarten bike program launched in Idaho STEAM school

The following is a news release.

KETCHUM — The Papoose Club and Ketchum community banded together and donated a complete Learn-To-Ride Program, including Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes, helmets and curriculum to Ernest Hemingway STEAM School. The bikes will be assembled Nov. 22 at Ernest Hemingway STEAM School in a collaborative effort by various parents, who volunteered their time, along with students and school employees.

This generous donation will help approximately 300 kindergarten students at Ernest Hemingway STEAM School learn to ride over the next five years. Kindergarten students at other Blaine County School District schools will also have an opportunity to use the bikes. This is the first program of its kind in the state of Idaho.

The Strider Bikes will be delivered to the kindergarten physical education class at Ernest Hemingway STEAM School of Blaine County School District and will be incorporated into their curriculum between Dec. 2 and Jan. 31.

Ernest Hemingway STEAM School and Blaine County School District will receive everything they need to get their students pedaling through the Kindergarten P.E. program. The program includes a proven, integrative curriculum, staff training and certification, the revolutionary, child-friendly Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes, and helmets. The fleet of dual-propulsion 14x Strider Bikes start as balance bikes and convert to pedal bikes. This conversion makes learning to ride easier than ever before and makes training wheels obsolete. The Strider Education Foundation, the program provider, also offers continued support for each school to ensure everyone involved is successful for five years.

Ernest Hemingway STEAM School principal, Tish Short, was grateful for the opportunity to teach students to ride. “Healthy body, healthy mind that’s one of our mottos at Hemingway STEAM School. Thank you to the Papoose club for getting us ‘rolling’ with our new Strider bikes!”

“I am a first year PE teacher and I’m thrilled to have the support of my community in bringing bikes to the Ernest Hemingway STEAM School PE program. I look forward to seeing the physical, social, emotional and mental benefits riding a bike can have on young students. As a STEAM school teacher, I am excited to include the students in the assembly process of the bikes to help incorporate engineering into PE. Our Kindergarten team is brainstorming ways to use the bikes outside of PE once all kids are rolling! I am so grateful to The Papoose Club for their grant and to all the private donors who made this possible! We will be full STEAM ahead when our bikes arrive.” Kerstin Flavin, PE Teacher

The Kindergarten PE Program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age. “One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” says All Kids Bike board member, Ryan McFarland, “It’s a skill that is going to serve them in life.”