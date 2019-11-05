Hally re-elected to Idaho Falls City Council

IDAHO FALLS — The president of the Idaho Falls City Council was elected to serve another term four-year term Tuesday.

Thomas Hally defeated newcomer Stephanie Lucas by 467 votes. Hally received 2,169 votes and Lucas received 1,702. Hally has served on the council since 2004.

“I want to thank all my supporters and give a tribute to Stephanie,” Hally told EastIdahoNews.com Tuesday night as he was collecting campaign signs. “When you jump into the arena, it’s a brave move and she got recruited near the entry deadline. I think she did a good job and my hat’s off to her.”

Hally says he plans to accomplish several things over the next four years, including finalizing plans for a new Idaho Falls Police Department, taking steps to move forward the East Idaho Center for the Performing Arts and working on addressing the dilapidated Idaho Falls swimming pool.

The incumbent candidate spent Tuesday night watching “Harriet” at the movie theater and says he looks forward to continuing to serve the residents of Idaho Falls.

Lucas was unavailable for immediate comment.