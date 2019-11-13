Idaho Falls elementary school to stay closed for rest of week

TODAY'S WEATHER
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local

The following is a statement from Idaho Falls School District 91 issued Wednesday evening.

Dora Erickson will remain closed through the end of the week because of problems with the school’s heating system.

There will be no classes at Dora Erickson on Thursday, Nov. 14, or Friday, Nov. 15. Classes should resume on Monday.

