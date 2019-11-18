IFPD makes urgent request to help identify man

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man in relation to an ongoing case.

“We are urgently attempting to identify this man. If you recognize him, please call (208) 529-1200 in reference to case number 2019-43904,” a message from the department reads.

Police made the request late Monday night but did not say why they are looking for the person or why it is so urgent.