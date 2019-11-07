Man arrested after entering homes is also accused of stealing pickup truck

IDAHO FALLS — The man arrested Tuesday for unlawfully entering a series of homes is also accused of stealing a pickup truck.

When Jeffrey Fredrickson, 28, was arrested Tuesday night he reportedly told Idaho Falls police, “Like, it was the weirdest thing ever. I need some rehab. I f***ing stole that car.”

Around 7 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received multiple calls about a man, later identified as Fredrickson, trying to enter homes. At the occupied houses, he either opened the door himself and walked in, or knocked on a locked door and tried to walk in when someone answered the door, according to police. Every time the occupants confronted him, the man left the residence and continued down the street.

According to court documents, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a black GMC pickup. They ran the license plate and found that the truck was stolen.

Officers eventually spotted Fredrickson enter a home and leave running off the home’s front porch. Officers yelled for him to stop but he ignored the command and jumped over the backyard fence of another home, court documents say. Officers again yelled for him to stop running and he complied.

He reportedly put his hands in the air and said, “Alright, I’m done.” He was then taken into custody.

When officers questioned Fredrickson about entering people’s homes, he said he was cold. Fredrickson also allegedly admitted to stealing the truck.

Fredrickson is charged with felony grand theft, misdemeanor possession of stolen property, unlawful entry and resisting arrest.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 20.