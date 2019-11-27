Multiple highway crashes slowing holiday traffic

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency responders are on the scene of a van rollover on U.S. Highway 20, near County Line Road, which has slowed traffic significantly in the eastbound lane.

There is no word on the severity of the crash, but several ambulances have responded, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

This is the latest in a series of crashes that have occurred Wednesday as a result of snowy weather in eastern Idaho. Witnesses and authorities are seeing multiple crashes on US 20 and on Interstate 15.

It’s not clear how many crashes have occurred so far, but Idaho State Police have reported numerous slides-offs or wrecks this afternoon. At 5 p.m. Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson said his department was in the middle of responding to at least six highway crashes. More details about those crashes are expected later this evening.

It’s not clear if there have been any serious injuries.

So far, the Idaho Falls area has remained relatively snow free, however, there is snowfall reported both north and south of Idaho Falls, which is causing very slick roads. The weather forecast has snow predicted throughout eastern Idaho tonight.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are released.