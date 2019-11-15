New magistrate judge selected in Madison County

REXBURG — The Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Commission has selected a new magistrate judge in Madison County.

David M. Hunt will replace Magistrate Judge Mark Rammell when he retires on Dec. 31.

Hunt was among five candidates seeking the position. Administrative District Judge Joel Tingey announced the appointment Friday. Tingey indicated he is confident the people of Madison County and the Seventh Judicial District will be well served by the appointee, according to a district news release.

Hunt has previously served as a deputy prosecutor in the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office since 2014. Prior to that, he was an associate attorney at Perkins Coie, LLP in Boise, and also Baker Botts, LLP in Dallas, Texas.

He graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree and obtained his Juris Doctorate degree from Cornell Law School in 2009. Hunt’s areas of practice included criminal law, as well as civil litigation.

Upon appointment, magistrates serve an 18-month probationary period, after which, they stand for retention election in the county in which they are seated, and if retained, serve a term of four years.