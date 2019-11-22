Police continue search for autistic teenager

IDAHO FALLS — Police continue the search for a missing teenager who is severely autistic.

Anthony Hibbs, 16, was last seen at his home Thursday night in the 800 block of Maplewood Drive near Idaho Falls High School. Police were notified around 4:45 p.m. Friday that Anthony was missing.

Anthony has shaggy brown hair and brown eyes. He is about six feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds. He may have a neon orange backpack with him and might be wearing grey Nike shoes, jeans, a gray or black coat or a blue and green checkered jacket. Although he has autism, investigators say he is verbal.

If you have seen Anthony in the last 24 hours or know his current whereabouts, police ask you to call 911 or (208) 529-1200.