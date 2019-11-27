School custodian surprised with the gift of hearing from Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping Secret Santa gift $500,000 this holiday season!

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Jim Wilson is the head custodian at Rigby Middle School. Years ago, he lost some of his hearing due to an injury. It has gotten worse over the years and it has become necessary for him to wear hearing aids because he is considered legally deaf. Without hearing aids, he will no be able to continue his work.

Jim is well-loved, respected and very appreciated at the school. He is unable to afford hearing aids and many coworkers, neighbors, family members and people in the community wrote to Secret Santa asking him to bring Jim an early Christmas gift.

The East Idaho News elves wasted no time and paid a visit to Rigby Middle School. Watch what happened in the video player above!