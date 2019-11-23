The 5 coolest things to watch right now on Disney+

Disney+, the highly-anticipated video streaming service from the House of Mouse, debuted last week. The service offers a range of family-friendly content that includes a lot of classic Disney series and movies and Disney channel favorites.

Disney+ is the new home for the “Star Wars” and “Marvel” franchises and also hosts content from “National Geographic.” All this, plus a bunch of original content, with much more still to come. There’s plenty of good stuff already available, and here are five shows you need to check out ASAP!

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”

Goldblum, star of movies like “Independence Day” and “Jurassic Park” delves into the hows, whys, and histories of some of our favorite everyday stuff, like sneakers and ice cream. What makes this more than the average educational series is Goldblum, whose eccentricities and unique screen presence are just delightful. The first two episodes are currently available, with new episodes released weekly.

Classic Marvel animation

If you love Marvel cartoons from the 80s and 90s, Dinsey+ has got a treasure trove waiting for you. Highlights include “Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends”, which teamed Ol’ Web Head with Iceman and Firestar, a 90s “Fantastic 4” series which is dreadful in an absolutely hilarious way, and the classic “X-Men” series which is still the gold standard for Marvel animation. These shows are perfect for when you want to pour yourself a bowl of Lucky Charms and watch something that gives you that old Saturday morning feeling.

“The Mandalorian”

“Star Wars” has always drawn inspiration from old westerns, but this show about a nameless bounty hunter drags the franchise hard in the direction of the gritty western. Add in some great action sequences, a great musical score and a few surprises, and you have series that feel a little different from classic entries in the franchise, but is still 100% “Star Wars.” New episodes premiere each week through December.

“Ducktails” and “Darkwing Duck”

Two of the best of Disney’s classic animated series, both “Ducktails” and “Darkwing” created a new world full of creative gadgets, funny villains and witty references to films and TV. These shows also gave us the character of Launchpad McQuack, one of the best bone-headed hero-type characters ever.

“The Imagineering Story”

This fascinating docuseries takes viewers behind the scenes and into the minds of Disney’s Imagineers, the artists who combine science, mechanical engineering and imagination to create the magic we see at Disney theme parks. Viewers see the challenges of dreaming up amazing animatronic characters and unforgettable rides. The show doesn’t dig into the darker side of building Disney’s parks, but if you’ve always wondered what witchcraft Disney uses to bring their attractions to life, this series is well worth your time. The first two of six episodes are currently available.