Utah principal, teacher on leave after student wears Hitler costume to school

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The principal and teacher of a Davis County school are on paid administrative leave after a student wore an apparent Hitler costume to a Halloween parade.

Online photos show a boy wearing a swastika on the sleeve of a long-sleeve dark brown shirt at Creekside Elementary School in Kaysville.

The photo spread online Friday, with parents telling ABC4 News off camera they have real concerns and questions about how the boy was allowed to wear the costume in school.

The school district released a statement apologizing for the incident:

“The Davis School District apologizes for what took place yesterday. It does not tolerate speech, images or conduct that portray or promote hate in any form. The district is taking the matter very seriously and is investigating every aspect of the situation. The principal and teacher have been placed on paid administrative leave.”

The United Jewish Federation of Utah said it was appalled by the display, and released the following statement:

“The United Jewish Federation of Utah is deeply concerned about the rising tide of hateful speech and actions in our country. As such, we are appalled that an elementary school student at Creekside Elementary School in Kaysville, UT was allowed to participate in a Halloween parade dressed as Adolf Hitler. Almost all Jews and Americans regard Hitler and Nazi symbols as signifiers of the worst hatred, racism, and crimes against humanity that the world has known. Dressing a child as Hitler is intolerably offensive and should never be suggested, permitted, or condoned.

We believe School Districts, School Administrators and teachers have an obligation to provide guidance to students and parents about what would be an unacceptable costume for such a school parade. We appreciate the quick action and condemnation by the Davis School District and look forward to the results of their investigation into this matter.”