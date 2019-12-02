2 accused of stealing packages from porches arrested; police ask for help finding third suspect

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Pictured above: Mario Deluca, Danielle Downey, Tony Cone

On Dec. 16, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Ammon Division responded to several reports of package thefts from the doorsteps of residences. At least one of these reports produced a doorbell video image of a female suspect and vehicle involved. Deputies were able to quickly determine the vehicle involved, a Ford pickup, had been reported stolen the day before in the city of Ucon and the female was identified as 25-year-old Danielle M. Downey of Idaho Falls.

Just before midnight, the Ucon Police Chief located the stolen vehicle in question at the Econo-Lodge on N. Holmes in Idaho Falls. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Police officers responded and began searching for suspects linked to the vehicle, one of which was believed to be Ms. Downey and 31-year-old Tony C. Cone of Idaho Falls.

During this time, officers spotted Cone and 30-year-old Mario JW. Deluca of Idaho Falls inside the hotel. Cone and Deluca attempted to flee but were quickly detained by officers on the scene. Officers searched the hotel and surrounding area but were unable to locate Ms. Downey at that time.

Officers located numerous stolen items inside the stolen vehicle parked outside as well as inside the hotel room that had been occupied by Mr. Cone and Mr. Deluca. Most of these items appeared to be linked to various package thefts recently reported in our area. Deputies also found Deluca to be in possession of drug needles and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Deputies and officers from all agencies involved are continuing to investigate and working to return stolen property seized to the owners. The quick resolution to these cases thus far is due to the hard work of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Ucon Police Chief and Idaho Falls Police officers as well as the numerous tips and information from the public that led to the suspects last night.

At this time, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Danielle M. Downey regarding her connections to these cases. Ms. Downey has an active felony warrant out of Bonneville County for non-compliance of the terms of release, stemming from an original felony charge for drug trafficking.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Downey is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and ask to speak with a deputy or officer. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (208) 522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or through the P3Tips app available on Apple and Android.