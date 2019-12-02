Authorities release name of man arrested in connection with Baskin Robbins robbery

IDAHO FALLS — The name of the man arrested in connection with the robbery at Baskin Robbins in Idaho Falls Monday afternoon has been released.

Idaho Falls police arrested Stephen Sheridan, 29, of Idaho Falls, just minutes after a call came in that he had allegedly robbed Baskin Robbins on 17th Street. The call came in at 12:26 p.m., and Sheridan was arrested at 12:32 p.m.

According to a news release, Sheridan allegedly entered the ice cream shop wearing a mask and demanded cash displaying a firearm in the waistband of his jeans.

IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the lone employee gave Sheridan the cash in the register, less than $100, and he left.

With footprints in the snow leading from the scene, officers quickly located Sheridan in the area of McKenzie and Ricks Street, less than half a mile from Baskin Robbins. He was found with the stolen cash. The firearm was found hidden under bushes and snow.

Sheridan allegedly confessed to the robbery and was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on felony charges.