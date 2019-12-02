Man in custody after armed robbery at Baskin Robbins

IDAHO FALLS — A person of interest is in custody after an armed robbery at Baskin Robbins Monday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Police received a report around 12:30 p.m. that a person with a handgun robbed the ice cream store at 1253 East 17th Street.

No one was injured and police have a person in custody, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Edgemont Elementary and Theresa Bunker Elementary Schools were briefly placed in lockout status which has since been lifted.

Idaho Falls Police officers and detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.

