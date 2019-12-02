TODAY'S WEATHER
Nominate someone in need for Secret Santa 2019

Man in custody after armed robbery at Baskin Robbins

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Idaho Falls Police officers outside Baskin Robbins in Idaho Falls Monday afternoon. | Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A person of interest is in custody after an armed robbery at Baskin Robbins Monday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Police received a report around 12:30 p.m. that a person with a handgun robbed the ice cream store at 1253 East 17th Street.

No one was injured and police have a person in custody, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Edgemont Elementary and Theresa Bunker Elementary Schools were briefly placed in lockout status which has since been lifted.

Idaho Falls Police officers and detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.

