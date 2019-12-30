Candle flame ignites camper fire in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is reminding people not to leave candles burning unattended after crews extinguished a small fire Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived at a camp trailer on the 200 block of Gladstone Street around 10 a.m. and found some smoke coming out, according to the department.

“We quickly extinguished the fire, which was caused by a candle placed too close to the bedside,” a post on the Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook page reads.

Crews also remind people to ensure nothing flammable is near an open flame.