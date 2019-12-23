Community and faith leaders come together for annual Christmas celebration in Rigby

RIGBY — Crown of Life Lutheran Church in Rigby and members of the community are inviting you to come celebrate Christmas with them.

Joy: A Jefferson County Christmas is happening Sunday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Dec. 23 at the Crown of Life Church.

Nativity sets are on display for the public beginning at 3 p.m. There will also be holiday treats and music to enjoy. The main program begins at 7 p.m. each night.

Local leaders, business owners and individuals from a variety of different faiths and backgrounds will be participating, along with singers and musicians.

“You’ll hear great speakers, both young and wise, and musical numbers I absolutely love listening too,” Kimber Tower, one of the event coordinators, says. “Bring your friends and your family. There are nativities downstairs before and after the show!”

Stephen Richins, who serves as a bishop for a congregation with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rigby, has attended the annual event for the last several years. He tells EastIdahoNews.com it’s a chance for members of different faiths to get together for one common purpose.

The program is quite good, he says, and is well worth the time to go and see it.

“Come as you are, all are welcome. I’ll be happily hiding behind the piano,” Tower says.

Crown of Life Church is at 3856 East 300 North just off state Highway 48 next to Rigby High School. The event is free. Learn more on the event’s Facebook page.

Courtesy photo