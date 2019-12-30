Earthquake shakes eastern Idaho Monday afternoon

DRIGGS — Some eastern Idahoans may have felt the ground shake Monday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey reports a 3.1 magnitude earthquake happened at 3 p.m. with the epicenter being around 13 miles north of Driggs.

“(It) Felt like a huge jolt under the ground,” said Kristi Huntsman Wohlschlegel. “It shook my whole house.”

There have been no reports of major damage or anyone being injured.

This is the third earthquake in the eastern Idaho region within the past few weeks. The 3.5 magnitude quake happened Dec. 15 around 15 west southwest of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park. The previous day, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake happened 14 miles northeast of Old Faithful in Wyoming.

If you felt Monday’s earthquake, you can report it to USGS here.