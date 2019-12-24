Here are 10 must-see houses in eastern Idaho decked out with Christmas lights
Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — If looking at Christmas lights hasn’t been crossed off your “to-do” list, there are plenty of homes to visit in eastern Idaho to check that box.
Here are 10 must-see homes decorated with Christmas lights.
1. Belnap Family Christmas Light Show — IONA
The Belnap Family Christmas Light Show is free and goes from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Christmas Day). On Tuesday (Christmas Eve) the hours are extended. The show begins at the same time and concludes when the cars stop coming. The display is at 3453 North 55th East in Iona. Be sure to tune into radio station 102.7 for music.
2. Owen’s Family Lights — IDAHO FALLS
Owen’s Family Lights is in its 13th year of putting on a show. Their 2019 “The Light of Christmas” runs through New Year’s Eve. The 30-minute performance gets underway daily from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. The address is 1385 Lowell Drive in Idaho Falls and 88.5 FM will have Christmas music playing along.
3. Magic in Monteview — MONTEVIEW
From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and all day on Christmas, visitors can enjoy “Magic in Monteview.” The Christmas lights display is at 2403 North 800 East in Monteview.
4. Winter’s Wonderland of Lights – CHUBBUCK
Located at 1389 Sawtooth Street in Chubbuck is the Winter’s Wonderland of Lights that is open until New Year’s Day. The light show runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and music can be heard on 88.5 FM.
5. Edwards Drive Christmas Light Show — IDAHO FALLS
The Edwards Drive Christmas Light Show runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 3280 East Edwards Drive in Idaho Falls. Christmas lights are synchronized to music on 87.9 FM.
6. 3580 Boulder Creek Lane — IDAHO FALLS
7. 14458 West Siphon — POCATELLO
8. 551 Henderson — BLACKFOOT
9. Corner of South Boulevard and West 21st Street (The Walker House) — IDAHO FALLS
10. 5629 Inverness Court — IDAHO FALLS