Here are 10 must-see houses in eastern Idaho decked out with Christmas lights

IDAHO FALLS — If looking at Christmas lights hasn’t been crossed off your “to-do” list, there are plenty of homes to visit in eastern Idaho to check that box.

Here are 10 must-see homes decorated with Christmas lights.

1. Belnap Family Christmas Light Show — IONA

Courtesy Belnap Family Christmas Light Show Facebook

The Belnap Family Christmas Light Show is free and goes from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Christmas Day). On Tuesday (Christmas Eve) the hours are extended. The show begins at the same time and concludes when the cars stop coming. The display is at 3453 North 55th East in Iona. Be sure to tune into radio station 102.7 for music.

2. Owen’s Family Lights — IDAHO FALLS

Courtesy Owens Family Lights Facebook

Owen’s Family Lights is in its 13th year of putting on a show. Their 2019 “The Light of Christmas” runs through New Year’s Eve. The 30-minute performance gets underway daily from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. The address is 1385 Lowell Drive in Idaho Falls and 88.5 FM will have Christmas music playing along.

3. Magic in Monteview — MONTEVIEW

Courtesy Krista McInelly

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and all day on Christmas, visitors can enjoy “Magic in Monteview.” The Christmas lights display is at 2403 North 800 East in Monteview.

4. Winter’s Wonderland of Lights – CHUBBUCK

Courtesy Winter’s Wonderland of Lights Facebook

Located at 1389 Sawtooth Street in Chubbuck is the Winter’s Wonderland of Lights that is open until New Year’s Day. The light show runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and music can be heard on 88.5 FM.

5. Edwards Drive Christmas Light Show — IDAHO FALLS

Courtesy Edwards Drive Christmas Light Show Facebook

The Edwards Drive Christmas Light Show runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 3280 East Edwards Drive in Idaho Falls. Christmas lights are synchronized to music on 87.9 FM.

6. 3580 Boulder Creek Lane — IDAHO FALLS

Courtesy Robyn Longhurst

7. 14458 West Siphon — POCATELLO

Courtesy Charity Davis

8. 551 Henderson — BLACKFOOT

Courtesy Heather Stoker

9. Corner of South Boulevard and West 21st Street (The Walker House) — IDAHO FALLS

Courtesy Karina Lopez Garcia

10. 5629 Inverness Court — IDAHO FALLS

Courtesy Erika Celeste Black