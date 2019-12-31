Life Lessons: We interviewed Lyle Olson on his 90th birthday

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Lyle Olson turned 90-years-old the day we visited with him but he wasn’t sure was the fuss was all about. He was a sports newspaper reporter for decades and says his career taught him a lot about life.

He became choked up when asked about his daughters and says he is proud of the life he has lived. Listen to Lyle’s Life Lessons in the video player above.