Lisa Marie, former candidate for Idaho governor, booked into jail on theft charge

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Boise woman who has repeatedly run for elected office in Idaho — most recently challenging Gov. Brad Little in the 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary and appearing as a write-in candidate in the general election — was booked into jail on Tuesday on three charges.

Ada County sheriff’s deputies arrested Lisa Marie, 56, on outstanding warrants for petit theft, contempt of court and misdemeanor failure to appear. She is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

The petit theft warrant stems from the investigation of an incident at a business on W. Fort Street in 2016, according to the Boise Police Department. Further details were not available.

Marie is well-known for her multiple attempts at challenging longtime politicians, repeatedly using as a platform an effort to protect children. In the 2018 Republican primary for governor, she received 3,397 votes, or about 1.7 percent of the total.

In the 2016 Republican primary, Marie unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, earning 17,442 votes (27 percent). In the 2014 Republican primary, she unsuccessfully ran against then-U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, earning 5,164 votes (7.2 percent).