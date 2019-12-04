Make overnight French toast with Chef Jeff
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff
Published at | Updated at
Chef Jeff has a convenient and delicious breakfast for the holidays: French toast casserole with streusel topping.
Ingredients
For the French toast:
- 1 stick salted butter, cold
- 12 slices Texas toast, or other favorite bread
- 10 lg. eggs
- 2 c. heavy cream
- 1 c. milk
- ½ c. sugar
- 1 tbsp. vanilla
- ½ tsp. nutmeg
For the topping:
- 1 c. dark brown sugar, packed
- 1 c. pecans, chopped (use other nut if you like)
- ½ c. flour
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. kosher salt
Directions
- Spray a 9×13 baking dish with non-stick spray. Arrange the bread into two rows of 6 slices each, overlapping the pieces. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs. Add and mix in the cream, milk, sugar, vanilla and nutmeg. Pour over the bread, cover with plastic and place in the fridge overnight.
- Take the French toast out of the fridge and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat your oven to 375.
- While resting the French toast, make the topping by mixing the brown sugar, pecans, flour, cinnamon and salt in a mixing bowl. Grate the cold butter into the mixture and then mix until crumbly.
- Spread over the French toast and place in the oven to bake 35-40 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm with maple syrup and a dusting of powdered sugar.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.