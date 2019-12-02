Secret Santa surprises woman who has only owned 3 pairs of shoes since 2008 because of a painful condition

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping Secret Santa gift $500,000 this holiday season!

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Danielle Boster was born with a hereditary condition that resulted in her right knee having to be fused in 2018. She lost three inches on the right side of her body and needs a special shoe to balance herself.

She is on both Medicaid and Medicare but neither one of them pays for anything prosthetic below the ankle. She has only had three pairs of shoes over the past 11 years because she can’t afford to purchase specialty footwear.

With our winter weather, Secret Santa knew Danielle needed a pair of boots and maybe some other shoes. He sent the East Idaho News elves to her house with a special gift that made her day. Watch the video above to see how it all went down!