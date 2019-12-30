Trio who stole thousands from local store placed on probation

IDAHO FALLS — The three former Ammon TJ Maxx employees who participated in a scheme to steal thousands of dollars were placed on probation.

Lissette Galvan, 18, Sonia Castro, 20 and Angel Cisneros-Ambers, 19, all plead guilty to misdemeanor petty theft for their involvement in the scheme unraveled by the company’s district loss prevention manager in Utah. Each made a separate court appearance in December, and they were all placed on a year of probation.

Galvan, Castro and Cisneros-Ambers were charged with felony grand theft, but as part of plea agreements signed in November, the charges were reduced. Bonneville County prosecutors told EastIdahoNews.com last month they reached the agreement after consulting with TJ Maxx and considering the defendants’ ages and lack of prior records.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the three admitted to management and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office for their alleged involvement in the thefts.

A corporate loss prevention manager told detectives the trio would ring each other up at the register and void some of the items. Additionally, several items in the thefts were placed into bags without being scanned.

The exact amount taken remains unknown but could be more than $6,000.

Galvan and Cisneros-Ambers were given withheld judgments in their cases, meaning if they are successful on probation, the conviction could be removed from their records. Castro has motioned for a withheld judgment and has a hearing on Jan. 27.

The three were given varying terms of suspended jail time.

Hearings will be held in the future to determine restitution owned by Galvan, Castro and Cisneros-Ambers.