Two dead after apparent murder/suicide near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder/suicide that occurred sometime before Friday evening.

Deputies responded to a home northwest of Blackfoot at about 9:30 p.m. Friday to perform a welfare check on the home’s occupants, according to a Bingham County news release.

When officers arrived they could see a person sitting in a chair, but they had to breach the door so they could check on the people in the house.

Officers discovered Bevin Chippewa, 45, in a bedroom and it appeared that he had been shot and killed.

Officers also found Jeffrey Phelps, 50, in the living room in a chair. He appeared to have committed suicide.

Detectives were called and the investigation is ongoing. No more information is expected to be released until Monday.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Jeffrey Phelps.