Tyson Dennert, a ‘faithful, good, honest man,’ leaves behind 2 children and pregnant wife

IDAHO FALLS — In the wake of a plane crash that killed nine people over the weekend, the Dennert family expresses their appreciation for the outpouring of love and well wishes from the community.

“We hope that others will join us in prayer for the recovery of both body and mind of the injured, and for all affected families to eventually find peace and fully reconcile with the sudden change in life’s direction,” a statement from Tyson Dennert’s family reads.

Tyson was 26 and is survived by his wife, Jessica Hansen Dennert, two young children and one on the way. Jessica is the daughter of Kirk and Rebecca Hansen.

“We are so very thankful for the time we shared with Tyson. His dedication to his young family as well as his honest, faithful commitment to living as a disciple of Christ while finding ways to enjoy life along the way will be a long-lasting example to all of us who were blessed to know him,” his family writes.

Tyson and 11 others had taken off from Chamberlain, South Dakota heading back to Idaho following a holiday weekend hunting trip. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff, leaving nine dead and three injured.

Members of the Hansen extended family on a hunting trip in South Dakota over the weekend. | Courtesy photo

Tyson was born and raised in Idaho Falls and graduated summa cum laude from Skyline High School in 2012. He played basketball and football and his father, Barry Dennert, tells EastIdahoNews.com Tyson set school records for pass attempts, completions and touchdowns in a game. He was selected to the all-conference first team and helped Skyline win its first Emotion Bowl in five years.

Tyson served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Saltillo, Mexico. He married his high school sweetheart in 2014 and went on to graduate from Brigham Young University in Provo.

“(He) was being recruited by numerous universities (and) decided not to pursue college football and instead went to BYU in Provo on a full academic scholarship for all four years he was there,” Barry says.

Tyson graduated with a degree in microbiology with high honors. He was currently a second-year student at the University Of Washington School of Dentistry, which is the No. 3 rated dental school in the nation, according to Barry.

“Tyson was a wonderful young man and fine student who enjoyed the respect and affection of his fellow students and our faculty and staff,” Interim Dean of UW’s School of Dentistry Gary Chiodo says in a news release. “Tyson’s loss affects all of us at the School of Dentistry more deeply than I can say. We are a relatively small school and our classes form exceptionally close bonds.”

Dental school classmates said he was a serious, dedicated student who had a sharp, dry humor.

“You could always count on him for a smile and a laugh,” one classmate said in a news release.

“He had so much integrity,” said another classmate. “You knew that whenever he had to make a decision, it would always be professional.”

Despite this tragedy, the Dennert family says they are grateful for the knowledge of God’s love and the eternal nature of families.

“Tyson was, and we know still is, a very faithful, good, honest man with whom we will have a joyous reunion someday when we also make the journey to the other side, along with the others who left us in this tragedy and those who have gone before,” the family says.

Dennert’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. It will take place at the Eagle Rock LDS Stake Center at 2020 South Charlotte Drive in Idaho Falls.