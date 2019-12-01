Hansen family issues statement as names of plane crash victims are released

IDAHO FALLS — The legacy of Kirk and Jim Hansen will continue at Kyäni and the company moves forward with its mission and vision.

That’s the message Kyäni president Travis Garza sent to business partners Sunday as he announced the names of those involved in a fatal plane crash Saturday. They include four generations of the Hansen family.

“We are deeply sad to announce that yesterday, we lost our precious founders Jim and Kirk in a tragic plane crash in Chamberlain, South Dakota,” Graza wrote. “James Hansen, Jim and Kirk’s father, unfortunately, died in the same accident.”

Other victims include:

Stockton Hansen – son of Kirk and Rebecca

Logan Hansen – son of Kirk and Rebecca

Kyle Naylor – son-in-law of Kirk and Rebecca

Tyson Dennert – son-in-law of Kirk and Rebecca

Jake Hansen – son of Jim Jr. and Leann

Houston Hansen – grandson of Jim Jr. and Leann

Those injured in the crash who are recovering include:

Josh Hansen, son of Kirk and Rebecca

Matt Hansen, son of Jim Jr. and Leann

Thomas Long, son-in-law of Jim Jr. and Leann

Kirk and Jim Hansen were executives with Conrad & Bischoff, Kyäni and KJ’s Super Stores. They were with their family on a weekend hunting trip when their plane crashed, according to relatives.

“Although these developments are very sad for the Kyäni family, the family was smart enough to build a solid team that can move this company now and in the future,” Garza wrote. “Kirk and Jim’s legacy will continue to be protected by everyone who is related to Kyäni, and by making a better life possible through their mission and vision.”

Garza said Carl Taylor will work with the Kyäni executive team and lead daily operations as the company moves forward.

Hansen family statement

The Hansen family issued the following statement Sunday evening:

The outpouring of love and expressions of concern for the welfare of the Hansen, Dennert, and Naylor families in the aftermath of the tragic accident on Nov. 30, 2019, have been overwhelming. The families wish to express their deepest gratitude for the numerous friends, family and Business Partners who have reached out with support, prayers and best wishes during this trying time.

The legacy of Jim Hansen, Kirk Hansen and their father, Jim Hansen Sr., will be preserved and will flourish through their families and established Business Partners today, tomorrow and into the future.

Condolences can be submitted to remembrance@kyani.com.

While flowers are a wonderful expression of love and support for Leann, Rebecca, Coralie, and all other family members affected by this tragedy, the family asks that, in keeping with the Hansen’s goal of helping people in need, and providing opportunities for others to grow temporally and spiritually on the path to become Christ-like disciples, that donations be tendered to the established Caring Hands Program developed by the Kyani Corporation to help people in need both at home and abroad.

With love and deepest gratitude,

The Hansen Family