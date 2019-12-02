Video of man smoking something off of puppy causes outrage. Now police are investigating.

IDAHO FALLS — Sheriff deputies are investigating a video that shows a group of people using an electrical smoking device and “dabbing” it against a puppy’s paw.

The video is being investigated by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the dog is currently being taken care of at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said deputies are working to determine who the people in the video are and exactly what took place.

“We have the dog and the dog is safe and it’s all under investigation,” Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com.

The video was sent to EastIdahoNews.com Monday and appears to be from Snapchat with the caption, “He goes ‘smoking labradoodle man.'” It’s not clear what the substance is that the man in the video is smoking and there are two girls near him.

A woman who said she is the mother of the two girls emailed EastIdahoNews.com Monday night.

“You need to know they know what they did was extremely stupid and dangerous. They have not hurt animals in the past. They are good girls,” the mother wrote. “I have taken the puppy to the pound and an investigation is being done.”

With the situation currently under investigation, Lovell was not able to say if charges are being considered as deputies need to determine what exactly happened.

The Idaho Falls Police Department confirmed the puppy is at the animal shelter in a Facebook post.

“(The puppy is) safe, she’s okay, and she is being taken care of,” the post says.