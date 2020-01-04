4 dead, 1 wounded in Utah shooting

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Four people were shot to death in a residence in Grantsville, Utah, Friday night, according to police. A fifth person also was shot and is in the hospital. The suspected shooter is in custody.

Investigators are confident there was only one shooter and there is no further danger to the community, said Cpl. Rhonda Fields with the Grantsville Police Department.

Fields could not immediately release the ages or names of the victims or suspect. KSL reports the four victims and the suspected shooter are members of the same family. Early reports from police indicated the shooter was a teenager.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted out condolences and support.

“Our hearts are broken by the horrible news coming out of Grantsville tonight,” he said. “We mourn over the loss of innocent lives. Our Department of Public Safety and State Crime Lab are assisting local law enforcement with the investigation. Additional information will be released by local authorities as it becomes available.”

Grantsville, a town of about 11,000 people, is about 35 miles southwest of Salt Lake City in Tooele County.