UPDATE: Ammon declares snow event, asks residents to move parked vehicles

The following is a news release from the city of Ammon.

UPDATE:

The storm did not materialize (Friday) night as expected, so the plows will not be out (Saturday). There is heavier snow expected for Sunday to Sunday night. The snow crews will be monitoring the situation closely. Parking restrictions remain in effect. Thank you.

ORIGINAL STORY:

AMMON — The city of Ammon has declared a snow event this weekend due to a winter storm watch that has been issued by the National Weather Service.

As a result, all on-street parking is prohibited until the city has completed snow removal operations.

Vehicles parked on public streets during a snow event may receive a citation or be towed and impounded without notice at the owner’s expense.

Moving snow from private property on to the public right-of-way is also prohibited at all times.

Snow removal will begin with arterial streets before moving into neighborhoods.