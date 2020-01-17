Black Violin returns to eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Black Violin returned to eastern Idaho Thursday for the second time in two years and spent the afternoon performing for students before their concert in the Colonial Theater.

Wil B. and Kev Marcus are classically trained string players who met in their high school orchestra class in Florida. After graduating and going their separate ways, they reunited and formed Black Violin. The band uses their unique blend of classical and hip-hop music to overcome stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers.

In the past 12 months, the band has performed for over 100,000 students in the US and Europe. They’ve worked alongside artists such as Yo-Yo Ma and Elton John and have been featured on The Tonight Show, Ellen, The Wendy Williams Show, NPR and more.

After a successful visit last year, The Idaho Falls Arts Council brought Black Violin back. Watch our interview with Wil and Kev in the video players above.

More information on upcoming events from the Idaho Falls Arts Council can be found here.