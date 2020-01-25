Boy killed in ski accident at Pomerelle Mountain Resort

BURLEY — An 11-year-old boy died in a skiing accident Thursday night at Pomerelle Mountain Resort.

The child was from Chatham, Illinois, and was skiing with his family when he hit a tree, Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell told MagicValley.com.

Emergency crews were called to the resort around 6:30 p.m. KMVT reports an ambulance and helicopter were sent to the mountain.

School students were skiing when the accident occurred and several parents reportedly began life-saving measures on the boy.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.