Boy killed in ski accident at Pomerelle Mountain Resort
BURLEY — An 11-year-old boy died in a skiing accident Thursday night at Pomerelle Mountain Resort.
The child was from Chatham, Illinois, and was skiing with his family when he hit a tree, Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell told MagicValley.com.
Emergency crews were called to the resort around 6:30 p.m. KMVT reports an ambulance and helicopter were sent to the mountain.
School students were skiing when the accident occurred and several parents reportedly began life-saving measures on the boy.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.