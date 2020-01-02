BYUI announces artists who will be performing this winter

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — The Center Stage Performing Arts Series at Brigham Young University-Idaho has announced its Winter 2020 Semester lineup of performances.

The BYU Young Ambassadors from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, will open the season with their fun, high-energy musical theater performance on January 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

Broadway actor and singer Bryan Terrell Clark will perform in the Hart Auditorium on February 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The annual Barbershop Music Festival will take place on February 22 in the Barrus Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Ben Rector, Emmy-nominated singer/songwriter, will perform with guest artist Cody Fry in the Hart Auditorium on March 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The Winter Jazz Festival will return to BYU-Idaho on March 14 for a performance in the Hart Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

The Sacred Music Series will conclude the season on March 28 showcasing students in the BYU-Idaho Department of Music along with a special guest artist in the BYU-Idaho Center at 7:30 p.m.

A free brochure listing all performing arts events at BYU-Idaho is available at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office and the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce or by calling 208-496-2000. Detailed information also can be found on the Center Stage website at www.byui.edu/center-stage. Season tickets offer community members first choice of seating and up to a 25 percent discount.