Country star Miranda Lambert cancels, reschedules Salt Lake City concert due to illness

SALT LAKE CITY — Miranda Lambert has canceled her concert at Vivint Smart Home Arena scheduled for Friday night due to illness.

The concert, part of Lambert’s Wildcard Tour, has been rescheduled to Feb. 25, according to a news release from the arena.

All tickets from tonight’s concert will be honored at the Feb. 25 show, KSL.com reports. The supporting acts that were scheduled for tonight, Cody Johnson and Lanco, will also perform at the rescheduled concert.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Lambert said she will rest on Friday and hope to be well enough to play a concert in Denver tomorrow.

“I’ve been doing everything in my power to be 100% but my voice is just not there. Not even close,” she said. “Thanks for understanding and please know that my heart is broken over this.”

For more information, visit vivintarena.com.