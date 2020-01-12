Fishing Derby to be held at American Falls Reservoir on Jan. 25

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO – A fishing derby Jan. 25 at Sportsman’s Park on the west side of American Falls Reservoir features a $500 first-place prize for the largest Rainbow trout and a $250 first-place prize for perch.

The derby runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sportsman’s Park near Aberdeen. The derby is a fundraiser for the Portneuf Unit of the American Fisheries Society, a student-run organization at Idaho State University.

In the Rainbow trout category there will also be a $250 cash prize for second and a $150 cash prize for third. No Cutthroat or Rainbow-Cutthroat hybrids will be considered for the derby.

The runner-up prize for in the perch category is $200 and third is free entry into next year’s derby.

Winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. Participation is limited to the first 150 participants. If spots still remain, limited registration will be available during the fishing derby at the registration booth.

A copy of the rules and release of liability will be provided at the registration table. All contestants must sign the release of liability form to participate in the derby.

Sportsman’s Park is located off Highway 39 at the end of Boat Dock Road.

In the event of derby cancellation due to unsafe ice conditions or inclement weather, refunds of entry fees will be granted or carried over to the next year. Only in the event of an extreme blizzard that closes the interstate will the event be cancelled. Official cancellation notices will be posted at: https://sites.google.com/site/portneufafs/afs-2020-ice-fishing-derby.

There is a $35 per person entry fee. Participants can register online and review all derby regulations at https://sites.google.com/site/portneufafs/afs-2020-ice-fishing-derby or call (208) 709-7538.

One raffle ticket is allotted to participants and additional raffle tickets will be available for sale.