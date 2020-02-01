Grandparents of JJ Vallow file for guardianship as state agency investigates children’s safety

REXBURG — The grandparents of Joshua “JJ” Vallow have filed a petition to obtain guardianship of the 7-year-old missing since September.

Larry and Kay Woodcock filed the order Wednesday through Madison County Magistrate Court Judge Faren Eddins. Eddins will now consider the petition and decide what steps to take next.

JJ and his sister, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since September and police believe they are in danger. Their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, left Rexburg “abruptly” in November, according to authorities, and were found by police in Hawaii Sunday. The parents had nothing to say when approached by EastIdahoNews.com and the children were not with them.

Lori Daybell was given a court order that she must have JJ and Tylee in Rexburg by 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. She did not show up and multiple sources tell EastIdahoNews.com she is still in Hawaii with Chad.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is now conducting an investigation into the children’s safety. EastIdahoNews.com obtained a copy of the child protection order, which says the agency has up until Feb. 10 to deliver a report to a judge. If the children are located, the order says they will be placed in the custody of the state agency and then appointed a guardian.

The Woodcocks say they want the best for JJ and maintain hope that he and Tylee are still alive.

Watch more of what Kay Woodcock had to say during a news conference Thursday: