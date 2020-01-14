Grandparents of missing Rexburg boy to appear on Dr. Oz today

IDAHO FALLS — The grandparents of missing Rexburg child Joshua “JJ” Vallow are appearing on ‘The Dr. Oz’ Show Tuesday to discuss the case, their family and what they believe happened to their grandson and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan.

Kay and Larry Woodcock are the biological grandparents of 7-year-old JJ, who was adopted by Kay’s brother, Charles Vallow. Charles was married to Lori Vallow Daybell. Police are calling Lori and her new husband, Chad Daybell, persons of interest in connection with the children’s disappearance.

In video clips sent to EastIdahoNews.com, Dr. Oz asks Kay Woodcock about Lori’s religious beliefs.

Dr. Oz: “Here she is a seemingly well adapted mom.”

Kay Woodcock: “Yes.”

Dr. Oz: “Church goer, married to your brother, and next thing you know she’s in some cult. Believing things that most of us don’t think are rational.”

Kay Woodcock: “Right.”

Dr. Oz: “Potential involved in, and bad things happen to the people. They’ve been four close relatives who’ve died in the last two years. So how did this all happen? What happened to Lori is the question.”

Kay Woodcock: “She got on this path that she started reading Chad Daybell’s books, and then I don’t know at what point she met him, but that’s when she started going of course, and Charles wouldn’t go down that path with Lori. She started telling him all these things about being reincarnated, and that she could transport herself. All the time she was getting these visions from God, and telling her what to do.”

Last week the Woodcocks traveled from Lake Charles, Louisiana to meet with Rexburg police and the FBI. They announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of JJ and Tylee. The grandparents said until somebody tells them differently, they believe JJ and Tylee are still alive.

On July 11, Lori Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles Vallow in Chandler, Arizona. Cox told police at the time the shooting was in self-defense. The case is still under investigation.

Alex Cox died on December 12 in Gilbert, Arizona. Investigators are not releasing any information about the circumstances surrounding his death, due to an ongoing investigation.

Dr. Oz asked Kay Woodcock about Vallow and Cox.

Dr. Oz: “The allegations are that Lori and her brother were defending themselves, that your brother was attacking him and going to kill them and it was self-defense when they killed him.”

Kay Woodcock: “No, that couldn’t be further than the truth. He told us a long time ago, that if anything ever happened to him, it would be Lori and Alex, that it would be them, or one or the other or both. In this case, it was both.”

Dr. Oz: “Yet Alex, six months later, last month-”

Kay Woodcock: “Yes.”

Dr. Oz: “-he died too.”

Kay Woodcock: “Right.”

Dr. Oz: “Found dead.”

Kay Woodcock: “Isn’t that amazing? The only other people in that room is Lori. She’s the only one standing.”

Dr. Oz airs at 11 a.m. on KPVI Channel 6.