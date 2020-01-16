Idaho Falls Pediatrics opening new office in Ammon next month

AMMON — The construction of the new office for Idaho Falls Pediatrics on Eagle Drive in Ammon has been getting a lot of attention over the last year.

Jamie Howard, the office manager for the clinic, tells EastIdahoNews.com construction is winding down and the building is scheduled to open Monday, Feb. 3. A grand opening is in the works for later in the year when the weather is warm.

“We will have a park over there as well, so we just wanted to do something really big and really fun for our patients outside. It’s our 20th year of business, so we’ll be celebrating that as well,” Howard says.

New playground equipment will be installed later this year. An exact date for the grand opening has not been determined, but Howard says they’re hoping to do it in the spring.

RELATED | Pediatric office opening new location in Ammon

The new building is more than double the size of their current building at 2375 Coronado in Idaho Falls. The 14,000-square-foot building will allow them to accommodate up to eight pediatricians. Howard says the building’s castle design is intended to make doctor visits more fun for kids.

“We wanted to have a really fun building, something whimsical,” she says. “Kids are our focus and our favorite and that’s what we’re here for, what we do and what we love. So we want to cater to them.”

Some of the murals that will be in the new building. | Jamie Howard

The castle theme will be part of the overall experience inside and out. The walls inside will include 3D murals and there will be a playroom with games that are projected from the ceiling.

“There’s nothing to touch, no germs to share. It’s going to be fun and we’re excited about that,” Howard says. “We want to keep the childhood whimsy and make it less intimidating.”

Once the new building is up and running, the location on Coronado will close. But the office at 1645 Pancheri Drive will remain open.

Idaho Falls Pediatrics provides general care for kids up to 19 years of age. They treat a wide variety of ailments and developmental disorders, ranging from the common cold and the flu to autism and down syndrome.

“We’re excited to continue to serve our patients and to see new patients. We’ve got great physicians and we’re bringing on more great physicians. They are all board-certified by the American Board of Pediatrics. We’re excited to see kids and have a fun place for them to be,” Howard says.

The new building is at 3067 Eagle Drive right in front of Modern Home in Ammon. Its hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Visit the website or Facebook page to learn more.