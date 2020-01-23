It’s been 2 years and there has been no sign of Jed Hall. Police are asking for help.

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — Wednesday marked the two year anniversary of the disappearance of Idaho Falls teen, Matthew “Jed” Hall. Since his disappearance, Idaho Falls Police investigators have made significant efforts to locate Jed but those efforts have not yet been successful.

IFPD is seeking assistance from the community in the hopes that reigniting the public conversation about Jed will result in additional information that leads to answers or locating the missing teen.

RELATED | Parents of missing teenager Jed Hall: ‘Please come home’

Until definitive evidence of his whereabouts and/or well-being are obtained, the Idaho Falls Police Department will continue to search for Jed Hall.

On Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, shortly before 7 a.m., 16-year-old Jed Hall was reported missing.

Investigators believe that Jed left his parents’ home between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. in a grey 2009 Nissan Versa hatchback with an Idaho license plate of 8B EF732. Jed left with a 9mm handgun and various camping/survival gear.

Jed left a note stating that he intended to attempt suicide. While it is possible that he did so, investigators believe that Jed may still be alive.

This past October marked Jed’s 18th birthday. While he is no longer a juvenile, Jed is still considered a missing person. Whatever the circumstances, IFPD endeavors to find the truth of what happened to Jed Hall and to provide desperately sought answers to his family and loved ones.

Since Jed’s disappearance two years ago, the Idaho Falls Police Department has investigated all tips and possible leads regarding what happened to the teen or, if he is alive, where he may be.

Investigators have reached out to law enforcement, Forest Service, and Fish and Game agencies from various jurisdictions around the state and country in any area that Jed may have ties to. Jed’s information has been entered into multiple national databases. These databases would alert any law enforcement officer or public service agency who ran his information that Jed is a missing person and to contact IFPD.

Investigators have coordinated with dive teams to search various areas of the Snake River searching for Jed or his vehicle. Investigators have traveled to other states and have even investigated tips that Jed may be in other countries. To date, neither Jed nor the car he left in have been located.

At this time, detectives are seeking additional information about Jed Hall and his disappearance. All members of the public are invited to please share Jed’s photo and this information. While you may not personally have answers, sharing this information may help to put it in front of someone who does and who can provide missing details that lead to answers for Jed’s loved ones.

Anyone who may…

Have spoken to or seen Jed or his vehicle on or around or the day of his disappearance

Have information about Jed’s current whereabouts

Have information about Jed’s whereabouts in the past two years

Have information about Jed’s well being or what may have happened to him

Or any other relevant information is asked to please contact the Idaho Falls Police Department. That request applies, even if you believe the information may be insignificant or may have already been reported. The Idaho Falls Police Department can be reached at (208) 529-1200.