Local JPMorgan Chase bank branch closing its doors this month

IDAHO FALLS — The JPMorgan Chase bank branch inside the Fred Meyer in Idaho Falls is closing its doors later this month.

A letter was sent to customers in December indicating the branch would be closing its doors Jan. 30.

Company spokesperson Darcy Donahoe-Wilmot tells EastIdahoNews.com the bank is consolidating with another branch.

“Our online traffic is up so much, and foot traffic is down. So it’s just a good decision for us,” Donahoe-Wilmot says. “We’re going to be consolidating with another branch.”

The Fred Meyer branch will move into the Ammon branch at 1711 South 25th East. Accounts will remain intact, so no action is required for existing customers.

“We look forward to serving customers at the new location or at our other Idaho branches and ATMs, online at chase.com or via the Chase Mobile App,” Donahoe-Wilmot says.

The Fred Meyer branch will close for the last time Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. An ATM will remain at that location after the branch closes.

We reached out to Fred Meyer to learn what will be replacing JPMorgan Chase. No one was available for comment.