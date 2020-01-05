Local spa moving to new location in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from Virgil Brooks Investment Real Estate.

IDAHO FALLS – Virgil Brooks Investment Real Estate, an Idaho Falls-based real estate team that works with business owners to secure new, sought-after properties, secured a brand new location for Xhale Day Spa, a full-service spa business with an expanding clientele base.

The new location will give Xhale Day Spa more space to work with clients and spa services compared to their old space, as they opt to rent out their other location to interested business owners and renters.

“It’s our mission to help local businesses move into commercial spaces that are perfectly suited to their requirements, equipment, and growing client-base,” said Virgil Nethercott, Founder and Owner of Virgil Brooks Investment Real Estate. “Working with Xhale Day Spa, we were able to find the perfect location with enough space for scaling their flourishing business.”

Previously located at 17th Street in Ammon next to Albertsons, the new Xhale Day Spa location will now be at 1421 East 1st Street in Idaho Falls, containing more than 6,500-square-feet of commercial space for spa services and equipment. The new space will be compartmentalized to support all of the different spa treatments and appointments available through the company.

“We specialize in investment properties and opportunities, right here in our Idaho Falls community,” said Nethercott. “Spread the word, and don’t forget to check out Xhale Day Spa in 2020.”

Xhale Day Spa is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

EastIdahoNews.com will be posting a more in-depth story about the services it offers and when the move will be taking place. To learn more about Xhale Day Spa, visit the Facebook page or website.