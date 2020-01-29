Man arrested after woman’s desperate call for help

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – On January 25th at approximately 3:00 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a 911 call. The Emergency Communications Officer (Dispatcher) could hear yelling and a woman asking for help saying she was scared. The line disconnected before the dispatcher could gather any information from the caller. Dispatch pinged the phone and sent Idaho Falls Police Officers to the GPS location of the 911 call that was placed to dispatch.

An Idaho Falls Police Officer responding to the area noticed a vehicle passing him coming from the direction of the location given by dispatch. A woman in the passenger seat mouthed what appeared to be, “Help me,” to the officer, who immediately turned around and initiated a stop on the vehicle near the intersection of 18th Street and S. Rollandet.

The officer approached the truck on foot and informed the driver, later identified as Eric Jones, that he was being stopped due to the investigation into a possible disturbance. The officer looked at the female passenger and could see that her face was covered in blood. The officer asked the woman if everything was okay and she began to cry.

The officer asked Jones to exit the vehicle and he did so in an aggressive manner, advancing towards the officer. The officer ordered the driver to turn around and place his hands behind his back. The driver did so and was placed in handcuffs and detained at that time. Jones’ knuckles were bloody and he had blood spattered on his jeans.

Additional officers arrived on scene and tended to the woman. After securing Jones in his patrol car, the original officer also went back to speak with her. The woman told officers that Jones was angry with her and had told her he was going to kill her. She stated that Jones had punched her in the face and believed that she had briefly lost consciousness before grabbing a phone and rolling out of the moving vehicle.

The woman said Jones then turned his vehicle around and drove at her, causing her to fear that he was going to run her over. She stated Jones stopped his vehicle a few feet from her and then forced her back into the vehicle and took the phone from her to prevent her from calling 911 again.

Emergency Medical Services arrived to provide care to the woman, and officers attempted to speak with Jones.

After advising Jones of his Miranda Rights, officers asked for Jones to explain his version of events. Jones became angry and began banging his head on the windows inside the patrol car, thrashing around and kicking. Officers were required to remove Jones from the vehicle, place him in additional restraints around his legs, and place him in another patrol vehicle for transport so he could not damage the patrol vehicle or injure himself.

Eric Jones, a 38-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for felony domestic battery with traumatic injury and removal/obstruction of a telephone and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to remind the public of the various ways to reach the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center (a.k.a. Dispatch) in an emergency situation.